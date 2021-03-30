Nighttime grass fires burn 600 acres in Marshall County

ALBION, Iowa (KCCI) - Hundreds of acres of land were scorched by Monday night fires that took multiple fire departments to put out.

According to television station KCCI, at around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, the Albion Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire west of Marshalltown. That department, and other nearby departments, battled the fires for around four hours before they were extinguished.

No homes were damaged, nor did the fires present a serious threat to any major communities.

Around 600 acres were burned, or around 0.94 square miles.

The risk of brush fires getting out of control was high on Monday, as high winds and dry air provided favorable conditions for any flames to spread quickly.

An investigation into the cause of the fires is ongoing.

