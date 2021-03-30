Advertisement

Nighttime grass fires burn 600 acres in Marshall County

A still image from a video, provided to television station KCCI, of brush fires in Marshall...
A still image from a video, provided to television station KCCI, of brush fires in Marshall County on Monday, March 29, 2021.(KCCI)
By KCCI
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBION, Iowa (KCCI) - Hundreds of acres of land were scorched by Monday night fires that took multiple fire departments to put out.

According to television station KCCI, at around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, the Albion Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire west of Marshalltown. That department, and other nearby departments, battled the fires for around four hours before they were extinguished.

No homes were damaged, nor did the fires present a serious threat to any major communities.

Around 600 acres were burned, or around 0.94 square miles.

The risk of brush fires getting out of control was high on Monday, as high winds and dry air provided favorable conditions for any flames to spread quickly.

An investigation into the cause of the fires is ongoing.

Read the original story on KCCI's website

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large law enforcement presence has gathered at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County, Iowa, on...
Search crews recover body of missing Iowa State student
Tate Schaefer visited the &quot;World's Toughest Rodeo&quot; Friday. Earlier in the week he...
Tate Schaefer with the Tater Tough movement has died
Robert Truax, 61, of Marion.
One hurt in collision between garbage truck and car, truck driver charged with OWI
Anamosa
‘Gut-wrenching’: Man formerly incarcerated in Anamosa remembers staffers killed in attack
Iowa State University is mourning the loss of two students after a boating accident over the...
Iowa State students mourns loss of 2 students after boating accident

Latest News

Dzevad Pajazetovic, 58, of Waukee.
Bosnian fugitive, wanted for 1994 military killing, arrested in Des Moines
Search teams investigate at Little Wall Lake on Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Authorities identify two Iowa State students killed in boating accident
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Iowa City Veterans Affairs to host COVID-19 vaccine event April 3