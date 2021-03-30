Advertisement

Mass vaccination clinic planned for Saturday in Des Moines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at a one-day...
A vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - State officials and a grocery store chain are partnering to provide a vaccination clinic in Des Moines over the weekend.

The clinic will be held on Saturday, April 3, between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center. The center is located at 833 Fifth Avenue.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be used at the clinic, which will be appointment-only for people 65 and older or those under 64 with underlying health conditions. People who are interested can schedule using the 2-1-1 hotline or by calling (800) 244-7431.

A follow-up clinic for second doses of the vaccine will be held on Saturday, April 24.

More information on the clinic can be found on the Iowa Department of Public Health website.

