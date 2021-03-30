Mass vaccination clinic planned for Saturday in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - State officials and a grocery store chain are partnering to provide a vaccination clinic in Des Moines over the weekend.

The clinic will be held on Saturday, April 3, between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center. The center is located at 833 Fifth Avenue.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be used at the clinic, which will be appointment-only for people 65 and older or those under 64 with underlying health conditions. People who are interested can schedule using the 2-1-1 hotline or by calling (800) 244-7431.

A follow-up clinic for second doses of the vaccine will be held on Saturday, April 24.

More information on the clinic can be found on the Iowa Department of Public Health website.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.