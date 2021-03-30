Advertisement

Man working on gun violence video killed in Philadelphia

Police were called to the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood around 8 p.m. Monday.
Police were called to the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood around 8 p.m. Monday.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man working on a video about gun violence was shot and killed in Philadelphia, police said.

Police were called to the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood around 8 p.m. Monday.

“This 55-year-old male was working for a production company. They were inside of a private residence. They were interviewing and filming some family members whose children were victims of gun violence in the last two to three years,” Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The man went out to his van to get more equipment and police said he was shot multiple times. Production equipment and two cellphones were found on the sidewalk.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Authorities have not released his name.

The shooting was under investigation. Officers were not sure of a motive. No arrests were made.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large law enforcement presence has gathered at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County, Iowa, on...
Search crews recover body of missing Iowa State student
Tate Schaefer visited the &quot;World's Toughest Rodeo&quot; Friday. Earlier in the week he...
Tate Schaefer with the Tater Tough movement has died
Robert Truax, 61, of Marion.
One hurt in collision between garbage truck and car, truck driver charged with OWI
Anamosa
‘Gut-wrenching’: Man formerly incarcerated in Anamosa remembers staffers killed in attack
Robert McFarland, 46, a correctional officer at the Anamosa State Penitentiary who was killed...
Linn County warns of possible traffic delays during Robert McFarland’s funeral procession

Latest News

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
German state suspends AstraZeneca vaccine use for people under 60
The trial continues for the ex-officer accused of killing George Floyd in Minneapolis last year.
Chauvin murder trial testimony to resume
File image
Basement fire, heavy smoke displace one in Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Biden wants infrastructure package approved over summer
GRAPHIC: Asian American woman attacked, security guard doesn't come to her aid
GRAPHIC: Video shows Asian American woman assaulted on NYC street