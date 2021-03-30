Advertisement

Louvre puts art collection online with virtual tours

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (CNN) – This might make the Mona Lisa smile.

Her home, the Louvre, is going virtual.

The world-famous museum is taking its collection online for all to see.

It means no passport is required to check out masterpieces like the Venus de Milo.

There’s no doubt the global coronavirus pandemic played a role in the move for the Parisian museum.

Less than 3 million people wandered the spacious halls in 2020, down from nearly 10 million in 2019.

The virtual tours put more than 480,000 pieces of art on display on the museum’s website.

Louvre officials say the website is now more user-friendly and immersive.

You can even follow an interactive map of the exhibits, which is a close second to being there in person.

Viewing the art is free -- but images can’t be downloaded or shared.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large law enforcement presence has gathered at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County, Iowa, on...
Search crews recover body of missing Iowa State student
Tate Schaefer visited the &quot;World's Toughest Rodeo&quot; Friday. Earlier in the week he...
Tate Schaefer with the Tater Tough movement has died
Robert Truax, 61, of Marion.
One hurt in collision between garbage truck and car, truck driver charged with OWI
Anamosa
‘Gut-wrenching’: Man formerly incarcerated in Anamosa remembers staffers killed in attack
Robert McFarland, 46, a correctional officer at the Anamosa State Penitentiary who was killed...
Linn County warns of possible traffic delays during Robert McFarland’s funeral procession

Latest News

After opening statements, a few hundred protesters gathered outside the courthouse. Speakers...
LIVE: Witness in George Floyd case: ‘I witnessed a murder’
FILE - In this March 21, 2021, file photo people view the Supreme Court building from behind...
Supreme Court case could change the nature of college sports
Donald Williams, a former wrestler who said he was trained in mixed martial arts, including...
Chauvin trial: 'I believed I witnessed a murder,' witness says
Iowa reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 589 cases