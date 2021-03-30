Iowa State students mourns loss of 2 students after boating accident

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa State University is mourning the loss of two students after a boating accident over the weekend. Diver’s found the last student’s body on Monday.

Five crew club students were practicing on Little Wall Lake, north of Ames, on Sunday when their boat capsized. Two students were killed in the accident.

The other three were rescued and treated at Mary Greeley Medical Center.

ISU freshman Sean Rolle, who is trying to make the football team, told KCCI the tragedy struck him differently as a prospective student athlete.

“Two people trying to continue their athletic careers, and you are doing something you love and something like this happens,” Rolle said.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims out of respect for the families.

The Hamilton County Sheriff said high winds made boating dangerous.

