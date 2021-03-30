Iowa reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 589 cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported four more COVID-19 related deaths and 589 more cases of the virus in Iowa.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 350,324 people in Iowa have tested positive for the virus and a total of 5,729 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state reported 186 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 29 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 45 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 11 on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 2,730 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,634,677 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 21.6 percent.

The state’s COVID-19 vaccine administration dashboard on Tuesday morning shows a total of 583,248 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. A total of 1,473,901 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

