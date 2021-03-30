Advertisement

Iowa City Veterans Affairs to host COVID-19 vaccine event April 3

ICVA is also expanding eligibility
(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Veterans Affairs on Tuesday announced it is opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to more enrolled veterans and will host a vaccine event on April 3.

The ICVA said it expects to vaccinate 1,200 veterans by appointment only at the event. It will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on April 3.

Veterans can contact the ICVA Call Center at 319-688-3511 to schedule a vaccine appointment.

Veterans may also respond to text messages to schedule an appointment if they receive one.

The ICVA gave the following advice for veterans with scheduled appointments:

  • Come to your appointment at your clinic no more than 15 minutes prior to your appointment. The Iowa City VA is restricting visitors to facilities, so do not bring any non-essential persons with you to your appointment.
  • Dress in a short-sleeved shirt or one that can be easily pulled up to get to your shoulder
  • Be aware that we utilize the Moderna vaccine which is a two-dose shot and you will be scheduled for your second dose at your appointment. The second dose is given approximately 28 days after the first dose.

For more information about eligibility and enrollment, click here.

