Hundreds remember officer Robert McFarland at his Celebration of Life Service

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly a week after an attack inside the Anamosa State Penitentiary, family, friends, and colleagues are saying final goodbyes to Robert McFarland and Lorena Schulte.

McFarland, a correctional officer, and Schulte, a nurse, died in the attack inside the prison’s infirmary Tuesday.

Law enforcement across the state came to that ceremony today to pay their respects to officer McFarland. Ely’s fire chief said McFarland always wanted to be a firefighter since he was a kid. Today, a flag flew from a fire truck in his honor.

Patrick Fleming, who lives in Anamosa, said he planned on coming to the funeral because he knew McFarland. He said McFarland was one of the nicest people you could meet.

“Oh yeah, he would never brush anybody away,” Fleming said. “He would always listen to them or give them his advice. You know he would never turn anybody away.”

He said he would run into him in the supermarket and the hardest part will be seeing the family.

“Bob shouldn’t be there,” Fleming said. “Bob should be right back at work where he belongs.”

A make-shift memorial appeared outside the prison for both Shulte and McFarland last week. Multiple people told KCRG-TV9 that the town of Anamosa has been grieving all week.

McFarland is survived by his wife and three children. He was 46.

