Hawkeyes’ Nunge to transfer to be closer to family

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A forward with the University of Iowa men’s basketball team will be finishing his collegiate career closer to his family, according to school officials.

Jack Nunge, the redshirt sophomore from Newburgh, Ind., announced his intention to transfer in a statement issued by the school’s athletics department. Over the past 16 months, Nunge has dealt with two season-ending injuries and the unexpected death of his father Dr. Mark Nunge at age 53 in late November 2020.

“After long consideration, I have made the difficult decision to transfer following this semester,” Nunge said, in the statement. “This has been an incredibly emotional and difficult year for me and my family. I want to transfer to a school closer to home so I can be near my mother and siblings. I have nothing but fond memories of the University of Iowa, my teammates, coaches and fans these past four years. I sincerely appreciate Hawkeye Nation’s overwhelming support during my time in Iowa City. I wish my teammates the best of luck in the future and appreciate everything the University of Iowa has done for me.”

Fran McCaffery, the Hawkeyes men’s basketball coach, expressed his support for Nunge’s decision following a difficult stretch.

“Jack and I had a heartfelt meeting today,” McCaffery said, in a statement. “No person should ever have to go through what Jack has endured the last 16 months and my heart aches for him. Jack expressed his desire to continue his education and complete his eligibility at a school closer to his family. My staff and I fully support his decision and will help every way possible with his transition. Jack is beloved and respected by everyone in our program and has been a valuable teammate the past four years.”

Nunge was the leading scorer and rebounder off the bench during the past season, according to school officials, averaging 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He started a total of 19 games during his time with the Hawkeyes.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.