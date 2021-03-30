Advertisement

Foundation 2 Fostering Futures initiative aims to help young people aging out of foster care find stability

By Taylor Holt
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Haven Kaplan has been in and out of the foster care system since she was 12.

“It’s hard finding your purpose because it feels like nobody wants you,” Kaplan said. “It was a lot of questioning and concern that came with it.”

Kaplan, now 19, aged out of the system and is now met with navigating the responsibilities of being an adult. That includes how to pay for school, housing, and finding a job.

“I had no idea how to register for my classes even,” Kaplan said.

This part of “growing up” is what Foundation 2′s Small Big Things initiative, through their Fostering Futures program, has helped her with. She became eligible when she turned 18.

“They helped me actually pay for a down payment for my apartment,” Kaplan said.

Renae Koth, the program’s coordinator, said housing remains one of the biggest issues for young people who age out.

“Obtaining housing and maintaining it is a big issue because they don’t know and understand all the rules and what their rights are, and the rights of the landlord,” Koth said. “Our young people also struggle with daycare, and being able to afford to put their kids in daycare.”

Paying for the basics, like transportation and gas, is also a challenge, and the COVID 19 pandemic has affected so much, especially employment.

“A lot of our young people work in the foodservice business, so we all know those hours were cut. The businesses cut employees, and hours so they weren’t always able to maintain those bills or save money to obtain housing, transportation, and food,” Koth said.

The goal of the initiative, for people aged 18 to 23, is for it to be a fund, similar to a scholarship, that people can apply for. They’ve used resources like grants to help with funding, but they are hoping that others can also help.

“Just being able to know that they have support or an emergency type of fund to fall back on when they fall on hard times can go such a long ways for them,” Koth said.

“All around it’s just very helpful, so that way you can have a stable place to live, and that way you can pursue your future and pursue your dream,” Kaplan said.

People can donate through the Foundation 2 website.

