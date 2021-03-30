Advertisement

Fire at modular home, fueled by strong winds, displaces family

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire at a Marion mobile home park caused significant damage to a home on Monday, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 5:15 p.m, the Marion Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at Lindale Manor, located in the 400 block of Lindale Drive. A modular home at the location was engulfed in flames. The fire was brought under control quickly, though officials believe that the fire spread more easily due to Monday’s gusty winds.

Nobody was hurt in the fire. The family inside was able to get out safely but is now displaced.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

