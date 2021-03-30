Dubuque County supervisors approve of proposal to fund second COVID-19 vaccine distribution point

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A second COVID-19 vaccine distribution point, or POD, is closer to opening as Dubuque County supervisors voted 2-1 to pay for a drive-thru vaccine clinic at the Grand River Center.

Supervisors Ann McDonough and Jay Wickham supported the county’s incident management team, which did not have the Dubuque County Board of Health’s endorsement.

“The vaccination is our way out, it is the way that we change the course of this pandemic and our livelihoods,” Wickham said. “So, from my point, we have to take all necessary and reasonable methods, do what we can to be prepared and provide the public with the greatest access and greatest opportunity to get vaccinated.”

The dissenting vote came from supervisor Harley Pothoff, who voiced his concerns regarding location and cost. The proposal calls for the county to pay more than $47,000 for the site.

Another topic of contention was whether there is a need for a second vaccination site. The county’s board of health had reassured the supervisors in a meeting last week that area vaccine providers were certain they could manage higher vaccine allocations.

“If I had a crystal ball and I could see that we are going to get too many vaccines for the POD to handle I guess I would be more than willing to back it,” Pothoff said. “But, at this point, I just have a problem with it.”

Members of the Dubuque County Public Health Department argued this second site will come in as preparation for April 5, which is when the state is planning to allow everyone in Iowa 16 and older to be eligible for a vaccine.

“I did tell [the Iowa Department of Public Health] that whatever number of vaccines they would give us, the incident management team would always say yes,” Patrice Lambert, the department’s director, said. “We will take them and we will find a way to get them in someone’s arm.”

Dubuque Fire Chief Rick Steines, who helped craft the proposal, said paramedics with the department would be ready to administer vaccines at the site by next week. He said, even though it probably will not happen initially, the plan is to administer around 50 vaccines per hour.

Supervisors will vote on a resolution to make it official at a meeting next Monday.

