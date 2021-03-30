Advertisement

Cooler with clouds rolling in today, still windy

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:21 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a much cooler day when compared to yesterday as temperatures stay steady in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Any warming today will be offset by an incoming cold front which will increase the clouds and turn the wind to the northwest. No precipitation is expected with the front. Tonight, we lose the clouds and should fall into the 20s to lower 30s. Tomorrow will be a chilly finish to March with highs only in the upper 30s over our northeast zone and lower 40s elsewhere. The wind will make it feel cooler. Looking ahead, there’s one more chilly day coming on Thursday with a nice rebound likely by Friday. This weekend continues to look good with highs into the 70s. No precipitation is expected in our area until a chance of storms early next week.

