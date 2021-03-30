Cooler weather the next couple of days

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy northwest winds to continue this afternoon. Temperatures will stay consistent in the 40s and 50s.

Partly cloudy skies overnight allow temperatures to fall into the mid-20s for a cold start tomorrow. Wednesday is looking like the coolest day of the week, where highs look to be around 40, but areas in our northeast zone may not climb out of the 30s.

One more day with highs in the 40s on Thursday before our winds turn to the south on Friday. Highs will then be in the low 60s and we continue to rise into the 70s for Easter weekend. The next chance of precipitation comes next week.

