China sharply reduces elected seats in Hong Kong legislature

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 17, 2021, file photo, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam...
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 17, 2021, file photo, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to questions during a question and answer session at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. China's top legislature approved amendments to Hong Kong's constitution on Tuesday, March 30, that will give Beijing more control over the make-up of the city's legislature. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)(Vincent Yu | Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONG KONG (AP) — China has sharply reduced the number of directly elected seats in Hong Kong’s legislature in a setback for the democracy movement.

The changes were announced Tuesday after a two-day meeting of China’s top legislature.

In the new make-up, the legislature will be expanded to 90 seats, and only 20 will be elected by the public.

Currently, 35 seats or half of the 70-seat legislature are elected.

Of the other seats, 40 will be chosen by an election committee that currently selects Hong Kong’s leader.

The remaining 30 will be picked by groups representing various professions and interests.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

