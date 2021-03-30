Child hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Peosta

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - A child was injured in a collision between it and a vehicle on Monday, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 5:00 p.m., the Peosta Police Department was sent to a report of a crash along Peosta Community Parkway. Officers believe that a 10-year-old child ran into traffic from behind a parked vehicle, and a vehicle struck him.

The child was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for further treatment. Officials described the child’s injuries as non-life-threatening.

The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office and Centralia-Peosta EMS assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

