Cedar Rapids plans spring leaf pickup

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A sign of spring comes to Cedar Rapids next week.

Leaf vacuums will start making the rounds to neighborhoods, starting April 5, to pick up what was left behind last fall. Trucks will travel to neighborhoods on their normal garbage pickup days for collection.

Residents are asked to make long piles of leaves along the edge of the street, away from mailboxes and other obstructions. The city is reminding people to make sure it’s just leaves piled on their curb, since sticks as small as six inches long can clog the pickup vacuums.

Larger sticks can go into the Yardy, and remaining derecho tree debris should be kept in a separate pile for pickup.

More information is available on the city’s website.

