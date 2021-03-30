Cedar Rapids officer recognized for work in animal neglect case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An animal rights advocacy group honored a Cedar Rapids Police officer on Tuesday for his efforts in an animal neglect investigation.

Christopher J. Collins was presented the 2021 Humane Law Enforcement Award from the Humane Society of the United States. Collins led an investigation after a malnourished German shepherd named Luna was brought to Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary in Independence. The investigation led to an arrest and animal neglect charge, to which the accused later pleaded guilty.

“We are proud to present a 2021 Humane Law Enforcement Award to Officer Collins,” Preston Moore, Iowa state director for the Humane Society of the United States, said, in a statement. “We are grateful to Cedar Rapids Police Department for their leadership in combatting animal cruelty.”

Collins’ work on the case also drew recognition from Wayne Jerman, the department’s chief of police.

“I commend and thank Officer Collins for his actions in this incident. Officer Collins displayed outstanding judgement and compassion for one of our four legged friends who needed help. His drive and commitment are appreciated by me, and this recognition by the Humane Society of the United States is a true testament to Officer Collins and his character,” Jerman said, in a statement.

The award is given out to officers in the U.S. “who have taken an exemplary stand against animal cruelty,” according to the Humane Society.

