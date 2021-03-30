Advertisement

Bosnian fugitive, wanted for 1994 military killing, arrested in Des Moines

Dzevad Pajazetovic, 58, of Waukee.
Dzevad Pajazetovic, 58, of Waukee.(Courtesy: Polk County Jail)
By RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A former Bosnian soldier who fled custody while awaiting trial for murder in the 1994 killing of a fellow military officer has been arrested and jailed in Iowa after living for decades in the U.S.

Federal agents arrested Dzevad Pajazetovic in Des Moines on March 1, following an extradition request from Bosnia-Herzegovina. The 58-year-old remains in custody and a status conference is scheduled for Wednesday.

Pajazetovic had been living a quiet life for years in the Des Moines area, most recently in the suburb of Waukee. He has a wife and adult children, worked at a tire factory, and is a naturalized U.S. citizen.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large law enforcement presence has gathered at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County, Iowa, on...
Search crews recover body of missing Iowa State student
Tate Schaefer visited the &quot;World's Toughest Rodeo&quot; Friday. Earlier in the week he...
Tate Schaefer with the Tater Tough movement has died
Robert Truax, 61, of Marion.
One hurt in collision between garbage truck and car, truck driver charged with OWI
Anamosa
‘Gut-wrenching’: Man formerly incarcerated in Anamosa remembers staffers killed in attack
Iowa State University is mourning the loss of two students after a boating accident over the...
Iowa State students mourns loss of 2 students after boating accident

Latest News

A still image from a video, provided to television station KCCI, of brush fires in Marshall...
Nighttime grass fires burn 600 acres in Marshall County
Search teams investigate at Little Wall Lake on Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Authorities identify two Iowa State students killed in boating accident
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Iowa City Veterans Affairs to host COVID-19 vaccine event April 3