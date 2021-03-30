Advertisement

Basement fire, heavy smoke displace one in Cedar Rapids

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was displaced from their home due to a fire and heavy smoke damage on Monday night.

Firefighters responded to a reported fire at a two-story home at 1226 1st Avenue NW just before 10 p.m.

The occupant made it out of the home safely, but reported not being able to see the fire.

Crews found heavy smoke in the entry door. The fire was then found to have originated in the basement with heavy fire damage to the corner of the basement and heavy smoke throughout the home.

Firefighters reported there were no injuries.

