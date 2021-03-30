Authorities identify two Iowa State students killed in boating accident

JEWELL, Iowa (KCCI) - Officials have released the name of two Iowa State University students who died when their boat capsized on Sunday.

According to television station KCCI, Yaakov Ben-David, 20, and Derek Nanni, 19, were the students who died at Little Wall Lake, located south of Jewell in Hamilton County. Ben-David, from Washington, D.C., was studying accounting as a sophomore, while Nanni, from Normal, Ill., was studying chemistry as a freshman.

Five members of the Iowa State crew club team were practicing when their boat capsized on Sunday. The three others survived, and their names will not be released, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.