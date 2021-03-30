Advertisement

Authorities identify two Iowa State students killed in boating accident

By KCCI
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEWELL, Iowa (KCCI) - Officials have released the name of two Iowa State University students who died when their boat capsized on Sunday.

According to television station KCCI, Yaakov Ben-David, 20, and Derek Nanni, 19, were the students who died at Little Wall Lake, located south of Jewell in Hamilton County. Ben-David, from Washington, D.C., was studying accounting as a sophomore, while Nanni, from Normal, Ill., was studying chemistry as a freshman.

Five members of the Iowa State crew club team were practicing when their boat capsized on Sunday. The three others survived, and their names will not be released, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff.

Read the original story on KCCI's website

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large law enforcement presence has gathered at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County, Iowa, on...
Search crews recover body of missing Iowa State student
Tate Schaefer visited the &quot;World's Toughest Rodeo&quot; Friday. Earlier in the week he...
Tate Schaefer with the Tater Tough movement has died
Robert Truax, 61, of Marion.
One hurt in collision between garbage truck and car, truck driver charged with OWI
Anamosa
‘Gut-wrenching’: Man formerly incarcerated in Anamosa remembers staffers killed in attack
Iowa State University is mourning the loss of two students after a boating accident over the...
Iowa State students mourns loss of 2 students after boating accident

Latest News

A still image from a video, provided to television station KCCI, of brush fires in Marshall...
Nighttime grass fires burn 600 acres in Marshall County
Dzevad Pajazetovic, 58, of Waukee.
Bosnian fugitive, wanted for 1994 military killing, arrested in Des Moines
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Iowa City Veterans Affairs to host COVID-19 vaccine event April 3