Ahh the winds of March

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Windy and chilly conditions remain. There has been no shortage of wind this week. Now as we move into the milder of the week we can expect the northwest wind to continue. This will keep highs near 40 across eastern Iowa. Sunshine is expected to be abundant later this week and by Good Friday the wind swings to the south. Highs on Friday hit 60 with the 70s ahead for Easter weekend. This will put us for a high on Easter Sunday right between 2020 at 64 and 2019 at 84.

