211 hotline to expand help with vaccine access to more Iowans

The logo for 211 Iowa.
The logo for 211 Iowa.(Courtesy Image)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - More Iowans will be able to get help with scheduling a vaccine appointment using a statewide hotline, according to officials.

The hotline, reached by dialing 2-1-1 or (800) 244-7431 from a phone in Iowa, will now offer help to Iowans who are 64-years-old or younger with underlying medical conditions get a vaccine appointment. The service was previously made available to those 65 and older starting in early March.

The goal is to assist those with barriers to scheduling an appointment themselves or who lack internet access at home. A “vaccine navigator” from the state will help, with translation into languages other than English available.

The service is offered every day between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

