2021 Iowa’s Ride modified to weekend event

ELDORA, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers with Iowa’s Ride announced this year’s ride will be a weekend event in Eldora.

The event, named “Iowa’s Ride Weekender,” will run from July 16-18.

In a Facebook post, organizers said the change was due to some smaller community schools or city facilities not being comfortable opening for overnight camping this summer.

The ride will feature a 40-50 mile route on Saturday, along with several riding options on Friday and Sunday.

The event will also involve camping at the Eldora Municipal Park, floating on a tube on the Iowa River, and visiting the city pool.

Organizers said there will be no registration fees for those who previously registered for the 2020 ride.

Hotels and B&B’s in Eldora remain closed due to the pandemic.

