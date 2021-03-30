2021 Iowa’s Ride modified to weekend event
ELDORA, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers with Iowa’s Ride announced this year’s ride will be a weekend event in Eldora.
The event, named “Iowa’s Ride Weekender,” will run from July 16-18.
In a Facebook post, organizers said the change was due to some smaller community schools or city facilities not being comfortable opening for overnight camping this summer.
The ride will feature a 40-50 mile route on Saturday, along with several riding options on Friday and Sunday.
The event will also involve camping at the Eldora Municipal Park, floating on a tube on the Iowa River, and visiting the city pool.
Organizers said there will be no registration fees for those who previously registered for the 2020 ride.
Hotels and B&B’s in Eldora remain closed due to the pandemic.
