Windy and warmer today, red flag warning issued

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:17 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s going to be a windy and warm one today as temperatures climb to around 70 degrees. Our northeast zone will likely come up short in the mid-60s, but most other areas will be right there. The big ticket item today is the gusty south wind. In combination with very dry air, the gusty wind creates a high fire danger and a Red Flag Warning has been issued for much of the area. Any fires that happen to start could get out of control quickly, therefore, don’t burn. A cold front moves through tonight which will increase the clouds going into tomorrow. The wind will come down tomorrow as well. A secondary push of chilly air will arrive on Wednesday, leading to highs only around 40 that afternoon. Later in the week, another windy warm front will be on the move and we’ll likely land in the 70s for Easter weekend. Have a good week!

