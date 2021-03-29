Wind switches direction cooling us down

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Up and down this week. As is typical of spring in Iowa our weather takes a roller coaster ride as we move from winter to summer. This week we have seen the highs start off mild with a downturn mid-week and a rise back well above normal for the weekend. Winds accompanying this gusted through our Monday, diminishing tonight. A cold front moves through Tuesday switching the direction to the northwest bringing 40s back for highs. The 60s and 70s are not far off as we approach Easter weekend.

