Wind switches direction cooling us down

By Joe Winters
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Up and down this week. As is typical of spring in Iowa our weather takes a roller coaster ride as we move from winter to summer. This week we have seen the highs start off mild with a downturn mid-week and a rise back well above normal for the weekend. Winds accompanying this gusted through our Monday, diminishing tonight. A cold front moves through Tuesday switching the direction to the northwest bringing 40s back for highs. The 60s and 70s are not far off as we approach Easter weekend.

