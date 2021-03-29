What does a Red Flag Warning mean?

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Much of eastern Iowa is under a Red Flag Warning on Monday, but what exactly does that mean? To put it simply, the term is generally a fire weather warning.

A Red Flag Warning is the highest alert when it comes to fire weather. The weather pattern that can cause a situation like this is low relative humidity, strong winds, dry vegetation, and warmer temperatures. When you have these types of conditions, any type of fire could spread extremely quickly and could get out of control.

As temperatures rise through the afternoon, humidity levels drop and when you add high winds on top of the dry vegetation fires can spark quickly and spread quickly.

A look at why the fire risk is elevated for Monday. (KCRG)

When under this type of warning, you should avoid outdoor fires and make sure to dispose of any cigarette butts or matches properly, and avoid just throwing them out of the window. This could fall on a dry patch of grass and spark a fire. Keep in mind, areas that still have leftover debris from the derecho could also catch on fire quickly.

Highs Monday afternoon will be in the low 70s and winds gusts could be between 45-50 m.p.h. through the afternoon and evening.

Wind gust forecast for Monday (KCRG)

