Warm & windy afternoon, Red Flag Warning continues

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a warm afternoon as high temperatures will range from the mid-60s to the low 70s.

Winds will be especially gusty through the evening, where gusts could be upwards of 45-50mph from the south. Lower humidity, warmer temperatures, and high winds create a high fire danger and Red Flag Warning continues for most of the area. Any fires could spread quickly and become uncontrollable, so avoid any outdoor burning.

A cold front moves through overnight, so highs will be reached around midnight in the 50s. Temperatures will then be sitting in the 40s tomorrow afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Highs stay in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday before warmer air pushes in for the end of the week and into Easter weekend.

