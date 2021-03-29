Advertisement

Tate Schaefer with the Tater Tough movement has died

Tate Schaefer visited the &quot;World's Toughest Rodeo&quot; Friday. Earlier in the week he...
Tate Schaefer visited the &quot;World's Toughest Rodeo&quot; Friday. Earlier in the week he received his final radiation treatment on an inoperable brain tumor. (Aaron Scheinblum, KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Tate Schaefer with the Tater Tough movement has died.

His family made the announcement on the TaterTough Facebook group on Monday.

Doctors diagnosed Tate Schaefer, of Williamsburg, with an inoperable brain tumor called DIPG in December 2018.

“On Monday, March 29, 2021 at 2:27 am Tate finished his course here on earth,” the Schaefers wrote. “He was surrounded by Teagan, Brad, and Darcy and we know that at his final breath he was ushered into Heaven’s gates by his Grandma Angel and so many others who have watched over him in his years here with us. He is shooting hoops, practicing his crossovers, hitting dingers, throwing heat off the mound and hitting bomb drives on the golf course. All pain free.”

