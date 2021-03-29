Advertisement

State individual income tax deadline extended

The logo of the Iowa Department of Revenue.
The logo of the Iowa Department of Revenue.(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Revenue)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Individual tax filers in the state of Iowa will have a little extra time to do so following a state order on Monday.

Kraig Paulsen, the state’s director of revenue, issued an order extending the 2020 income tax deadline to June 1, 2021, rather than the typical April 30 date. The extension was ordered due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The order only applies to individual filers using the IA 1040 form and related forms. It does not apply to businesses or other individual tax return types.

The federal Internal Revenue Service had previously extended the deadline for federal filers to May 17.

Officials estimated that state tax refunds are being processed in around 28 days so far this year.

More information is available from the state’s website.

