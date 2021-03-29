St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church reopens after Derecho damage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Cedar Rapids church re-opened this weekend after being closed since August because of Derecho damage.

St Wenceslaus Catholic Church in the Czech Village/NewBo district held mass on Saturday and Sunday. More than 100 people showed up for the social distanced services.

The church was holding mass at Immaculate Conception because of derecho damage to the building. Parishioners say they’re happy to be back.

“It feels like coming home. It’s amazing,” said Parish Administrator Patti Jansa. “It’s just, I don’t think you realize it until you’re actually back in there and being part of mass how much you missed it, how much we’ve missed it.”

Mass is Saturdays at 4:00pm and Sundays at 10:30am.

