Some Iowa vaccine locations open appointments for all

By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A week before Gov. Kim Reynolds officially makes all adult Iowans eligible for coronavirus vaccinations, public health officials acknowledged some counties have already started providing the shots to everyone over age 16.

In northwest Iowa’s Humboldt County, for example, public health officials announced they would hold mass vaccination clinics on Wednesday and Thursday for anyone age 16 and up. Public health officials there said they have 650 doses of the Pfizer vaccine available.  

The state had planned to open vaccines to everyone above age 16 next Monday.

Iowa on Monday reported 110 new confirmed cases and seven additional deaths.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

