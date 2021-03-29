Search crews recover body of missing Iowa State student

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The body of a missing Iowa State University student has been recovered on Monday following a boating accident involving four other students on Sunday.

KCCI reports the Hamilton County Sheriff confirmed the body was recovered after crews resumed the search Monday morning.

According to the University, the students were practicing at Little Wall Lake when their boat capsized. Three of the five students were rescued from the water and treated and later released from Mary Greeley Medical Center.

A dive team recovered the body of one student on Sunday.

Officials have not released the names of the students involved in the accident.

