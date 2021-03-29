Advertisement

One hurt in collision between garbage truck and car, truck driver charged with OWI

Robert Truax, 61, of Marion.
Robert Truax, 61, of Marion.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A rear-end accident in Linn County on Monday resulted in injuries to one person and charges for another.

At around 2:36 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash along U.S. Highway 30 westbound, near the intersection with Knapp Road. Deputies believe that a Toyota Corolla was rear-ended by a garbage truck driven by Robert Truax, 61, of Marion. The car was slowing down on the highway due to a funeral procession ahead on Highway 30.

Truax allegedly continued to drive the garbage truck until deputies were able to pull him over. He was taken into custody and charged with second-offense operating while intoxicated and following too closely.

The driver of the Corolla was taken to a local hospital with what deputies described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The Iowa Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Enforcement division, Mount Vernon Fire Department, and Lisbon/Mount Vernon ambulance assisted in the emergency resposne.

Truax is being held at the Linn County Jail.

