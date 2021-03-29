Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to OWI in 2019 fatal crash in O’Brien County

A gavel.
A gavel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By the Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PRIMGHAR, Iowa (AP) — A northwestern Iowa man has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in a 2019 crash that killed another man.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 42-year-old Joshua Mahler pleaded guilty last week in O’Brien County District Court to a first offense of operating while intoxicated, a serious misdemeanor. Under the terms of the plea, Mahler was sentenced to a suspended term of 180 days in jail. Mahler will spend 60 days on electronic monitoring and a year of probation.

Investigators say Mahler was driving a sport utility vehicle on Oct. 6, 2019, when he hit an off-road utility vehicle driven by 61-year-old Jerome Schueller. Schueller was killed, and two boys ages 6 and 8 riding with Schueller were injured.

Schaefer family, Tater Tough Movement, remembers Tate Schaefer