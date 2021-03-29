Local therapist concerned bill in Iowa Senate addressing telehealth reimbursements won’t pass

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At the start of the pandemic, mental health providers like Jennifer Theurer made a switch in serving clients.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, I closed the clinic down for about a week and worked on transitioning over to telehealth,” said said Theurer.

Now, the private practice she owns in Tiffin does all of its services virtually, to protect her clients and herself as a transplant recipient, and many patients have told her they prefer the convenience of an on-line visit.

“At least with telehealth, we’ll be able to again meet the client where they’re at,” said Theurer.

Theurer received payments from insurance companies at the same rate as a traditional in-person visit during the pandemic. Lawmakers are considering making the reimbursement parity permanent.

If the bill fails, reimbursement rates would drop 25% once the state’s emergency declaration expires.

“We saw during COVID, when elective surgeries were stopped, we saw that physicians and mental health advisers and providers needed to keep their treatment up with their patients, and this was the best way to do it,” said Iowa Senator Liz Mathias.

Mathias is on the Human Resources Committee, along State Senators Jeff Edler and Mark Costello, where the bill is stalled.

“I have talked with Senator Edler about it, and he seems to feel that he doesn’t have enough information to show positive outcomes with telehealth in order to pay for full parity,” she added.

TV9 reached out to Edler, but did not hear back. Some opposed to the bill say it could financially incentivize some providers to push virtual services over in-person, possibly negatively impacting patients.

For Theurer, she says it comes down to just being able to keep providing her services in the safest way possible. Mathis says Thursday is the deadline for trying to get this bill through.

