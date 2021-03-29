Advertisement

Iowa reports 7 COVID-19 deaths, 137 more cases Monday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported seven more COVID-19 related deaths and 137 more cases of the virus in Iowa.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 349,735 people in Iowa have tested positive for the virus and a total of 5,725 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state reported 196 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 38 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 44 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 9 on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 1,036 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,631,947 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 13.2 percent.

The state’s COVID-19 vaccine administration dashboard on Monday morning shows a total of 579,150 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. A total of 1,463,632 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large law enforcement presence has gathered at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County, Iowa, on...
One Iowa State student dead, another missing after Iowa State rowing team boat capsizes
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School,...
Average daily COVID-19 cases in Iowa up nearly 34% compared to a week ago
Phone keypad.
Callers in 319, 515 area codes must start using area codes and phone numbers
Robert McFarland, 46, a correctional officer at the Anamosa State Penitentiary who was killed...
Linn County warns of possible traffic delays during Robert McFarland’s funeral procession
Community members create petition to revoke license of the landlord of house vandalized with...
Community members create petition to revoke license of the landlord of house vandalized with racist graffiti

Latest News

Official data shows no register of deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test in the...
London records zero daily deaths from COVID; England embarks on major easing of lockdown
UK lockdowns ease, will knife crimes grow?
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, a worker in protectively overalls and...
WHO report: COVID likely first jumped into humans from animals
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish...
COVID vaccine found highly effective in real-world US study