Iowa reports 7 COVID-19 deaths, 137 more cases Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported seven more COVID-19 related deaths and 137 more cases of the virus in Iowa.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 349,735 people in Iowa have tested positive for the virus and a total of 5,725 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state reported 196 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 38 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 44 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 9 on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 1,036 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,631,947 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 13.2 percent.

The state’s COVID-19 vaccine administration dashboard on Monday morning shows a total of 579,150 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. A total of 1,463,632 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

