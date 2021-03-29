Creston police officer charged with domestic assault

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An officer with the Creston Police Department was arrested on Sunday following a report of assault.

In a news release, officials said at about 4 a.m. officers went to 306 West Seneca to investigate an incomplete 911 call by a woman reporting the assault. Upon arrival, officers said they were met by an adult woman with visible physical injuries. She reported being assaulted by Eric Shawler, who was off-duty at the time.

A special agent with the Division of Criminal Investigation was brought in to conduct an independent investigation into the alleged assault.

At about noon, officials charged Shawler with one count of Domestic Assault Causing Injury.

Shawler was taken to the Adams County Jail, but has since posted bond. He has been placed on paid administrative leave.

