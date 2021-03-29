Advertisement

Creston police officer charged with domestic assault

Officials charged Shawler with one count of Domestic Assault Causing Injury.
Officials charged Shawler with one count of Domestic Assault Causing Injury.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An officer with the Creston Police Department was arrested on Sunday following a report of assault.

In a news release, officials said at about 4 a.m. officers went to 306 West Seneca to investigate an incomplete 911 call by a woman reporting the assault. Upon arrival, officers said they were met by an adult woman with visible physical injuries. She reported being assaulted by Eric Shawler, who was off-duty at the time.

A special agent with the Division of Criminal Investigation was brought in to conduct an independent investigation into the alleged assault.

At about noon, officials charged Shawler with one count of Domestic Assault Causing Injury.

Shawler was taken to the Adams County Jail, but has since posted bond. He has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large law enforcement presence has gathered at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County, Iowa, on...
One Iowa State student dead, another missing after Iowa State rowing team boat capsizes
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School,...
Average daily COVID-19 cases in Iowa up nearly 34% compared to a week ago
Phone keypad.
Callers in 319, 515 area codes must start using area codes and phone numbers
Community members create petition to revoke license of the landlord of house vandalized with...
Community members create petition to revoke license of the landlord of house vandalized with racist graffiti
Robert McFarland, 46, a correctional officer at the Anamosa State Penitentiary who was killed...
Linn County warns of possible traffic delays during Robert McFarland’s funeral procession

Latest News

Country music star Travis Tritt returns to Five Flags Center
Procession for Robert McFarland held on Saturday
Celebration of Life Service for Robert McFarland set for Monday afternoon in Marion
Red Flag Warning across eastern Iowa on Monday, March 29, 2021.
What does a Red Flag Warning mean?
The Eastern Iowa Machine Company is located just off Highway 20 in Farley.
Working Iowa: At least 15 jobs open at East Iowa Machine Company in Farley