Country music star Travis Tritt returns to Five Flags Center

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music star Travis Tritt is set to perform at Dubuque’s Five Flags Center at 8 p.m. on April 30.

The facility said the concert will be an intimate solo, acoustic performance featuring some of his biggest hits. Tritt is also expected to share personal stories and anecdotes about his life and musical influences.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

