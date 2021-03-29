Celebration of Life Service for Robert McFarland set for Monday afternoon in Marion

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A Celebration of Life Service for Robert McFarland will take place Monday afternoon in Marion.

McFarland was a correctional officer at Anamosa State prison for more than 10 years. McFarland along with prison nurse, Lorena Schulte, were killed last Tuesday by two inmates during a failed prison escape.

McFarland’s funeral will take place today at 1 p.m. at Antioch Christian Church in Marion.

Through a procession on Saturday, law enforcement and fire departments from all over the state escorted McFarland’s body. They went past the Ely Volunteer Fire Department where he served since 2017.

Eddie Walker was released from prison in 2019, after serving time for a first-degree robbery conviction.

He spent two separate stints at the Anamosa state prison. Walker says he was shocked by last week’s attack.

”Mac was a good dude, somebody that, when I walked in to medical, the first thing he would say, ‘Hey, Walker, what’s going on?” Walker said. “Lorena was always one to, you know, ‘Hey Eddie, how are you doing? You all right? Is everything going OK?’”

The two inmates suspected of attacking Schulte and McFarland were serving 25- and 50-year terms.

Now, if convicted in Schulte and McFarland’s deaths, they may never get out.

Flags in Iowa will be at half staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of McFarland and Schulte.

A rosary service and public visitation took place Sunday in Cedar Rapids for Schulte. Her funeral service will be private.

The Linn County Sheriff warns drivers to expect delays between 2 and 3 p.m. Monday.

Due to a large funeral procession scheduled to take place this afternoon, expect traffic delays on Highway 13... Posted by Marion Police Department (Iowa) on Monday, March 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.