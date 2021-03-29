Capitol riot suspect wore ‘I Was There’ shirt when arrested

WASHINGTON (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol was wearing a T-shirt commemorating the day of the riots when law enforcement officers arrested him at his Dallas home.

In a court filing Monday, prosecutors say Garret Miller’s shirt had a photograph of former President Donald Trump and said “Take America Back” and “I Was There, Washington D.C., January 6, 2021.”

They’re urging a judge to keep Miller jailed while he awaits trial on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riots in the nation’s capital. Miller’s attorney is seeking his client’s release from custody, saying he has expressed regret for his actions.

Previous filings from federal prosecutors showed photographs that Miller allegedly posted to social media accounts and other material placing him at the Capitol, along with several posts to Twitter including one that read “Assassinate AOC,” referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

