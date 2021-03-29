Advertisement

Bettendorf couple makes donation to University of Iowa Athletics

Will and Renee Moon have made a donation to the University of Iowa to endow the head football coaching position and create a new athletics excellence fund.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Will and Renee Moon have made a donation to University of Iowa Athletics to endow the head football coaching position and create a new athletics excellence fund.

The university said the donation is expected to:

  • “The creation of a new endowment fund that will support the needs and advancement of the Hawkeye football program.
  • The establishment of the Will and Renee Moon Excellence Fund, which will provide unrestricted support for Iowa football and other athletics initiatives, as determined by the Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair.
  • Support for the Kinnick Edge Campaign, which revitalized Kinnick Stadium’s north end zone seating and concourse.
  • In recognition of the Moons’ support, Kirk Ferentz and all future UI head football coaches will hold the title of Moon Family Head Football Coach.”

Moon has been a donor to, and supporter of, University of Iowa Athletics for more than 20 years.

“As we have become better acquainted with Will and Renee, it has become very clear they embody a true spirit of generosity,” says coach Kirk Ferentz said in a news release. “Their commitment in making this gift, in the midst of a pandemic, is a remarkable commitment to their belief in our programs and student-athletes.”

