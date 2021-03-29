Applications for Iowa’s new homeowners and renters assistance programs open Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowans can sign up for the state’s new homeowners and renters financial assistance programs starting Monday.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Debi Durham, the director of Iowa Economic Development Authority, announced the programs during a press conference last week.

The Iowa Homeowner Foreclosure Prevention Program will provide mortgage assistance for up to four months.

The Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program can provide renters assistance with past due payments and up to three months of future payments.

Applications for both programs open at 2 p.m. on Monday.

For more information about these programs and how to apply, go to IowaHousingRecovery.com.

