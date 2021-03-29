Advertisement

Applications for Iowa’s new homeowners and renters assistance programs open Monday

Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority, speaks to the press during a...
Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority, speaks to the press during a daily coronavirus briefing, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowans can sign up for the state’s new homeowners and renters financial assistance programs starting Monday.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Debi Durham, the director of Iowa Economic Development Authority, announced the programs during a press conference last week.

The Iowa Homeowner Foreclosure Prevention Program will provide mortgage assistance for up to four months.

The Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program can provide renters assistance with past due payments and up to three months of future payments.

Applications for both programs open at 2 p.m. on Monday.

For more information about these programs and how to apply, go to IowaHousingRecovery.com.

