Warmer and windier on Monday

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As we start the workweek, look for warmer temperatures brought in by very strong southerly winds.

Temperatures tonight once again cool into the low and mid 30s. Into Monday, winds will start to pick up early in the morning with gusts of 30-50 MPH likely throughout the day. These gusty winds will usher in warmer air from the south, bumping our afternoon temperatures into the mid and upper 60s. With strong winds, low humidity, and dry prairie grasses and crop debris, a Red Flag Warning will be in place through the afternoon and outdoor burning should be avoided.

Look for a quieter, cloudier, and more mild Tuesday to follow.

