Reynolds considers gun bill, days after Boulder shooting

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news conference in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Only days after a mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, prompted renewed discussions about the nation’s gun laws, Gov. Kim Reynolds is considering a bill that would make state handgun carry permits and background checks on unlicensed sales optional in Iowa.

The bill was approved in the Senate with only Republican support after clearing the House with the backing of only one Democrat. Reynolds, a Republican, has made statements in the past in support of the state’s current background checks and permits to carry handguns. However, she has rarely vetoed measures supported by her GOP colleagues.

When asked last week if she had changed her mind on such gun rules, she suggested an openness to the bill.

