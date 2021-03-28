Advertisement

Poll: Over half of Iowans favor legalizing recreational pot

Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - More than half of Iowans support legalizing marijuana for recreational uses, and more than three-quarters support expanding marijuana use for medical purposes, according to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll.

According to the poll, 54% of adults say they favor legalizing marijuana for recreational use, 39% oppose it and 6% are unsure. That’s about the same level of support shown in a March 2020 Iowa Poll, which for the first time found a majority of Iowans (53%) favored legalizing recreational marijuana.

Support has steadily grown since 2013, when just 29% of Iowa adults said they favored the idea, 68% opposed it and 3% were unsure.

The new poll also shows that support for expanding Iowa’s medical marijuana program remains strong, with 78% of adults saying the program should cover more diseases and conditions. Just 14% would oppose such a move, and 7% are unsure.

The poll of 775 Iowa adults was conducted by Selzer & Co. on March 7th-10th. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

