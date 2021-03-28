Advertisement

Poll: More Iowans support schools requiring bathroom use to match a person’s birth gender than oppose it

According to a recent pool, more Iowans favor than oppose requiring school students to use bathrooms that correspond with their birth-assigned gender, regardless of their current gender identity.(Associated Press)
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (DES MOINES REGISTER) - More Iowans favor than oppose requiring school students to use bathrooms that correspond with their birth-assigned gender, regardless of their current gender identity, according to the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll.

The poll found 47% of Iowans would favor such a rule, while 42% oppose the requirement, and 11% said they were not sure.

The poll sampled 775 Iowans age 18 or older and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

The results fall along political lines, with 80% of Republicans saying they would be in favor of the restriction, and 14% saying they would be opposed; among Democrats, only 15% favor the restriction, while 71% say oppose it.

A majority of men (60%) favor the restriction, while 30% say they would be opposed. A majority of women (54%) said they would oppose it, while 35% said they were in favor.

Among Iowans with children in public schools, the totals resemble the population as a whole, with 49% in favor of the restriction, and 43% opposed.

Neither national nor local authorities have reported any problems with allowing people to use the restrooms that match their identities.

Iowa Republicans ran a bill this legislative session requiring people in Iowa schools to use bathrooms that correspond with the sex listed on their birth certificate.

The bill passed through a Senate subcommittee, but the bill failed to proceed further.

