Linn County warns of possible traffic delays during Robert McFarland’s funeral procession

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers of possible traffic delays during Robert McFarland’s funeral procession on Monday.

McFarland was a Correctional Officer at Anamosa State Penitentiary and one of two staff members that died during an attack by two inmates last Tuesday.

The service is taking place at 1:00 P.M. at the Antioch Christian Church located near the intersection of Cottage Grove Pkwy and Highway13.

After the service is completed, the funeral procession will take Highway 13 south from Cottage Grove Pkwy to Highway 30 westbound.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office will be escorting the procession with the assistance of the Marion Police Department, the Cedar Rapids Police Department, and the Iowa State Patrol.

Linn County Sheriff’s Office says they expect traffic delays on Highway13 southbound and Highway 30 westbound between 2:00 P.M. and 3:00 P.M., depending on when the service for McFarland ends.

The route will also use C Street SW in Cedar Rapids to Wilson Avenue SW and then to the Czech National Cemetery on Bowling Street SW.

The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging all motorists to try and avoid those areas if possible and asking drivers to be patient as the funeral procession passes.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.