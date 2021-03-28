Advertisement

Gusty winds continue on Sunday, even stronger Monday

By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you’re looking for relief from windy conditions, you won’t find it in the near future.

A brisk day can be expected for your Sunday, with northwest winds keeping temperatures down despite a lot of sunshine. Highs only reach the upper 40s to low 50s.

Winds shift overnight, creating a pretty big change for Monday. Temperatures then will surge into the upper 60s with a few low 70s possible. The risk of grass fires will be very high with warm temperatures, gusty winds, and low humidity values, so avoid outdoor burning during the day.

Winds shift yet again Monday night into Tuesday, pulling in even cooler air for the middle of the week with low 40s for highs likely by Wednesday.

Another change brings back warmth toward next weekend, with upper 60s likely. A few scattered showers and storms are possible by Easter Sunday into the early part of following week.

