Advertisement

Developing: Law enforcement, diving team arrives at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County

A large law enforcement presence has gathered at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County, Iowa, on...
A large law enforcement presence has gathered at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County, Iowa, on Sunday, March 28, 2021.(KCCI)
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hamilton County, Iowa (KCCI) - A large law enforcement presence has gathered at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County, Iowa, according to KCCI.

Authorities were called to the scene late Sunday morning. The lake sits in southern Hamilton County between Jewel and Story City.

Story County authorities confirmed with KCCI that a diving team was called to the lake.

An ambulance was reportedly on the scene. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has declined to provide details of any possible incident to KCCI.

This story is developing.

For more details, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but what you share on social...
Over 18,000 more people in Iowa complete vaccination, rate of new cases continues increase
Business owner Jake Brummer announced his intention to run for Mayor of Cedar Rapids.
Jake Brummer dropping out of Cedar Rapids mayoral race and endorsing Amara Andrews
Phone keypad.
Callers in 319, 515 area codes must start using area codes and phone numbers
Derecho debris mulch pile still smoldering a week after catching fire
Derecho debris mulch pile still smoldering more than a week after catching fire, crews work to prevent future problems
A procession for Robert McFarland passed by the Ely Fire Department on Saturday, March 27,...
Hundreds pay respect along procession for officer killed in Anamosa prison attack

Latest News

Iowa House passes bill to ban combining fire and police departments
Iowa House passes bill to ban combining fire and police departments
Fire investigation graphic
Crews respsond to fire at Lost Island waterpark in Waterloo
Dubuque looking to increase rental fees for park pavilions
Dubuque looking to increase rental fees for park pavilions
Poll shows more than half of Iowans support recreational marijuana
Poll shows more than half of Iowans support recreational marijuana