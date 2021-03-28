Developing: Law enforcement, diving team arrives at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County

Hamilton County, Iowa (KCCI) - A large law enforcement presence has gathered at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County, Iowa, according to KCCI.

Authorities were called to the scene late Sunday morning. The lake sits in southern Hamilton County between Jewel and Story City.

Story County authorities confirmed with KCCI that a diving team was called to the lake.

An ambulance was reportedly on the scene. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has declined to provide details of any possible incident to KCCI.

This story is developing.

